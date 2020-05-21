One Group Hospitality (NASDAQ:STKS) versus RCI Hospitality (NASDAQ:RICK) Financial Contrast

One Group Hospitality (NASDAQ:STKS) and RCI Hospitality (NASDAQ:RICK) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership and profitability.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

5.1% of One Group Hospitality shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 43.0% of RCI Hospitality shares are held by institutional investors. 29.6% of One Group Hospitality shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.6% of RCI Hospitality shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares One Group Hospitality and RCI Hospitality’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio One Group Hospitality $120.68 million 0.36 $20.83 million $0.10 14.90 RCI Hospitality $181.06 million 0.69 $19.17 million $2.31 5.97

One Group Hospitality has higher earnings, but lower revenue than RCI Hospitality. RCI Hospitality is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than One Group Hospitality, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

One Group Hospitality has a beta of 1.91, indicating that its stock price is 91% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, RCI Hospitality has a beta of 1.53, indicating that its stock price is 53% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares One Group Hospitality and RCI Hospitality’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets One Group Hospitality 11.09% 2.29% 0.35% RCI Hospitality 4.57% 12.26% 5.66%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for One Group Hospitality and RCI Hospitality, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score One Group Hospitality 0 1 1 0 2.50 RCI Hospitality 0 0 0 0 N/A

One Group Hospitality currently has a consensus price target of $2.50, suggesting a potential upside of 67.79%. Given One Group Hospitality’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe One Group Hospitality is more favorable than RCI Hospitality.

Summary

RCI Hospitality beats One Group Hospitality on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

One Group Hospitality Company Profile

The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc., a hospitality company, develops, owns, and operates restaurants and lounges worldwide. It operates in three segments: Owned Restaurants; Owned Food, Beverage and Other; and Managed and Licensed Operations. The company also provides turn-key food and beverage services for hospitality venues, including hotels, casinos, and other locations. Its hospitality food and beverage solutions include developing, managing, and operating restaurants, bars, rooftops, pools, banqueting, catering, private dining rooms, room service, and mini bars. The company operates restaurants primarily under the STK brand. As of December 31, 2018, it owned, operated, or managed or licensed 27 venues in North America, Europe, and the Middle East. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

RCI Hospitality Company Profile

RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the hospitality and related businesses in the United States. It operates in Nightclubs, Bombshells, and Media Group segments. The company’s wholly-owned subsidiaries own and/or operates upscale adult nightclubs serving primarily businessmen and professionals under the Rick's Cabaret, Jaguars Club, Tootsie's Cabaret, XTC Cabaret, Club Onyx, Hoops Cabaret and Sports Bar, Scarlett's Cabaret, Temptations Adult Cabaret, Foxy's Cabaret, Vivid Cabaret, Downtown Cabaret, Cabaret East, The Seville, Silver City Cabaret, and Kappa Men's Club. Wholly-owned subsidiaries also operate restaurants and sports bars under the Bombshells Restaurant & Bar brand; and dance clubs under the Studio 80 brand. As of February 11, 2019, the company operated 46 units, including 39 nightclub units and 7 Bombshell units. In addition, it owns two national industry trade publications serving the adult nightclubs industry and the adult retail products industry; a national industry convention and tradeshow; and two national industry award shows, as well as approximately a dozen industry and social media Websites. The company founded in 1983 as Rick's Cabaret International, Inc., changed its name to RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc. in August 2014, and is based in Houston, Texas.

