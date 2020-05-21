One Liberty Properties, Inc. (NYSE:OLP) Short Interest Update

One Liberty Properties, Inc. (NYSE:OLP) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 64,700 shares, a decrease of 7.3% from the April 30th total of 69,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 87,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Shares of OLP traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $15.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 84,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 76,878. One Liberty Properties has a one year low of $9.71 and a one year high of $31.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $310.74 million, a PE ratio of 14.10 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $14.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.12.

One Liberty Properties (NYSE:OLP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $21.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.85 million. One Liberty Properties had a return on equity of 7.50% and a net margin of 25.78%. Analysts expect that One Liberty Properties will post 1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on OLP. B. Riley decreased their target price on One Liberty Properties from $29.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised One Liberty Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, ValuEngine cut One Liberty Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of One Liberty Properties in the first quarter valued at $260,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in One Liberty Properties by 70.6% during the first quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,343 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 970 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in One Liberty Properties during the first quarter worth $219,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in One Liberty Properties by 86.2% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 20,524 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $286,000 after acquiring an additional 9,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in One Liberty Properties by 11.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 230,799 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,215,000 after acquiring an additional 24,325 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.54% of the company’s stock.

About One Liberty Properties

One Liberty is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust incorporated in Maryland in 1982. The Company acquires, owns and manages a geographically diversified portfolio consisting primarily of industrial, retail, restaurant, health and fitness, and theater properties. Many of these properties are subject to long term net leases under which the tenant is typically responsible for the property's real estate taxes, insurance and ordinary maintenance and repairs.

