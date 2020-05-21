OneLedger (OLT) Tops One Day Volume of $95,611.00

OneLedger (CURRENCY:OLT) traded down 8.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on May 21st. OneLedger has a total market cap of $1.80 million and approximately $95,611.00 worth of OneLedger was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One OneLedger token can now be bought for about $0.0042 or 0.00000047 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bilaxy, LATOKEN, Kucoin and BitForex. During the last week, OneLedger has traded down 7.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get OneLedger alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0692 or 0.00000769 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.91 or 0.00043465 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $313.50 or 0.03483962 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.91 or 0.00054554 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002168 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.78 or 0.00030915 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00003028 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00004387 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011192 BTC.

OneLedger Token Profile

OneLedger is a token. Its launch date was June 13th, 2018. OneLedger’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 426,153,829 tokens. The Reddit community for OneLedger is /r/OneLedger and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for OneLedger is oneledger.io. OneLedger’s official Twitter account is @OneLedgerTech. OneLedger’s official message board is medium.com/@OneLedger.

Buying and Selling OneLedger

OneLedger can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy, Kucoin, Hotbit, LATOKEN, CoinEx, BitForex, UEX and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OneLedger directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade OneLedger should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy OneLedger using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for OneLedger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for OneLedger and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.