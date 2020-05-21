ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) Shares Sold by Citizens Financial Group Inc RI

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI trimmed its holdings in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) by 6.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 75,311 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 5,615 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $1,642,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of OKE. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of ONEOK by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,734,695 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,644,664,000 after acquiring an additional 1,793,003 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 23.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,107,116 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $155,006,000 after buying an additional 1,344,145 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,405,672 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $483,721,000 after buying an additional 279,184 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,728,998 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $282,173,000 after buying an additional 393,054 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of ONEOK during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $273,719,000. 72.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Brian L. Derksen purchased 8,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $22.70 per share, with a total value of $197,490.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 13,800 shares in the company, valued at $313,260. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Mary M. Spears purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $20.67 per share, with a total value of $41,340.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief accounting officer now owns 11,563 shares in the company, valued at approximately $239,007.21. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 156,887 shares of company stock valued at $3,513,025 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:OKE traded down $0.56 on Thursday, reaching $35.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 112,432 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,293,333. ONEOK, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.16 and a 52-week high of $78.48. The company has a market cap of $15.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.23, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.36.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.03. ONEOK had a net margin of 8.40% and a return on equity of 21.11%. The business had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.52 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.81 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that ONEOK, Inc. will post 2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 27th were paid a $0.935 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 24th. This represents a $3.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.40%. ONEOK’s payout ratio is currently 121.82%.

OKE has been the topic of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of ONEOK from $56.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Tudor Pickering cut shares of ONEOK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 20th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of ONEOK from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of ONEOK in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $84.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of ONEOK from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.74.

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

