OneSoft Solutions (CVE:OSS) Price Target Raised to C$0.70

OneSoft Solutions (CVE:OSS) had its target price lifted by stock analysts at Cormark from C$0.50 to C$0.70 in a research report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Cormark’s target price points to a potential upside of 41.41% from the stock’s current price.

CVE:OSS traded down C$0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting C$0.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 86,657 shares, compared to its average volume of 176,682. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.51. The company has a market capitalization of $46.81 million and a P/E ratio of -15.15. OneSoft Solutions has a twelve month low of C$0.19 and a twelve month high of C$0.92.

OneSoft Solutions (CVE:OSS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 25th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$0.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.00 million.

In other OneSoft Solutions news, Director Ronald William Odynski sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.44, for a total value of C$44,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,072,437 shares in the company, valued at C$911,872.28. Insiders sold 222,635 shares of company stock valued at $84,022 over the last quarter.

OneSoft Solutions Company Profile

OneSoft Solutions Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides software services to the oil and gas pipeline industry in Canada and the United States. It offers Cognitive Integrity Management, a software-as-a-service application that uses the Microsoft Cloud Platform and services, including machine learning, a form of artificial computing intelligence, predictive analytics, business intelligence reporting, and other data science components to assist pipeline companies to reduce or prevent pipeline failures.

