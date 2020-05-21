Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Decreases Holdings in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board trimmed its holdings in shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) by 95.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,344 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 322,916 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Waters were worth $2,611,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Waters during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Waters during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Private Ocean LLC purchased a new stake in Waters during the 4th quarter worth $81,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in Waters by 42.7% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 448 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Finally, Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC purchased a new stake in Waters during the 4th quarter worth $104,000. 98.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WAT has been the subject of a number of research reports. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on shares of Waters from $210.00 to $195.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. ValuEngine cut shares of Waters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Waters from $223.00 to $212.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Waters from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Waters from $176.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $177.67.

Shares of Waters stock traded up $0.22 during trading on Thursday, reaching $185.48. The company had a trading volume of 74,812 shares, compared to its average volume of 554,981. The company has a market cap of $11.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $187.55 and its 200-day moving average is $209.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.40, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.41. Waters Co. has a fifty-two week low of $154.39 and a fifty-two week high of $245.68.

Waters (NYSE:WAT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $464.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $480.07 million. Waters had a net margin of 22.77% and a return on equity of 1,937.83%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.60 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Waters Co. will post 8.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Waters

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

