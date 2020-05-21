Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Decreases Stake in AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board reduced its position in AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 25.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 34,125 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,566 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $2,600,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Efficient Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in AbbVie in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its stake in AbbVie by 8,825.0% during the fourth quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 357 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares during the period. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in AbbVie during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Americana Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 72.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Timothy J. Richmond sold 19,445 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $1,652,825.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jeffrey Ryan Stewart sold 23,024 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $2,072,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 52,760 shares in the company, valued at $4,748,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 8,825 shares of company stock worth $671,852 in the last 90 days. 0.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of AbbVie stock traded down $0.39 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $90.80. 1,250,105 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,127,675. The company has a market cap of $134.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.32. AbbVie Inc has a 52 week low of $62.55 and a 52 week high of $97.86.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $8.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.31 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 24.77% and a negative return on equity of 169.80%. AbbVie’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.14 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that AbbVie Inc will post 10.7 EPS for the current year.

ABBV has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Societe Generale cut shares of AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of AbbVie from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of AbbVie from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of AbbVie from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $105.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $97.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. AbbVie presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.23.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenström's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

