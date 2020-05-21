Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Has $2.53 Million Stake in CBRE Group Inc (NYSE:CBRE)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board trimmed its holdings in shares of CBRE Group Inc (NYSE:CBRE) by 31.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 67,088 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 31,158 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $2,530,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of CBRE Group during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Enterprise Financial Services Corp increased its position in shares of CBRE Group by 454.1% during the fourth quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CBRE Group during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of CBRE Group during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Finally, EPG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in CBRE Group during the first quarter worth $26,000. 93.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Raymond E. Wirta sold 87,516 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.01, for a total transaction of $3,151,451.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,017 shares in the company, valued at approximately $252,682.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Shira Goodman bought 2,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $38.73 per share, with a total value of $100,698.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 4,228 shares in the company, valued at approximately $163,750.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CBRE Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of CBRE Group in a report on Thursday, February 27th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of CBRE Group from $59.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. TheStreet cut shares of CBRE Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of CBRE Group from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, January 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.38.

CBRE stock traded up $0.53 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $40.13. The stock had a trading volume of 55,111 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,164,587. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.27 billion, a PE ratio of 10.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.59. CBRE Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $29.17 and a fifty-two week high of $64.75.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $5.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.40 billion. CBRE Group had a net margin of 5.23% and a return on equity of 21.37%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.79 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that CBRE Group Inc will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Asia Pacific; Global Investment Management; and Development Services segments. The company offers strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing; integrated property sales, and mortgage and structured financing services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

