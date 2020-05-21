Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Invests $2.61 Million in Parker-Hannifin Corp (NYSE:PH)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new position in Parker-Hannifin Corp (NYSE:PH) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 20,126 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,611,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PH. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Parker-Hannifin during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 498,630 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $64,687,000 after purchasing an additional 93,600 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in Parker-Hannifin during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $922,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 65.1% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 7,217 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $936,000 after purchasing an additional 2,846 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 22,185 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,878,000 after purchasing an additional 2,672 shares during the period. 79.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PH traded down $1.49 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $166.87. 241,449 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,510,849. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $142.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $178.80. Parker-Hannifin Corp has a 52-week low of $93.00 and a 52-week high of $215.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.04 billion, a PE ratio of 16.55, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.65.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.68. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 24.30% and a net margin of 9.32%. The company had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.17 EPS. Parker-Hannifin’s revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Parker-Hannifin Corp will post 9.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 5th. Investors of record on Friday, May 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 7th. Parker-Hannifin’s payout ratio is currently 29.70%.

Several research firms have weighed in on PH. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Parker-Hannifin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $176.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday. Wolfe Research upgraded Parker-Hannifin from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $217.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $179.00 to $219.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and set a $192.00 price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $167.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Parker-Hannifin presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $188.47.

In related news, VP Andrew M. Weeks sold 5,715 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.65, for a total transaction of $872,394.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,857 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,046,721.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment provides static and dynamic sealing devices; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of industrial and mobile machinery and equipment; and critical flow components for process instrumentation, healthcare, and ultra-high-purity applications, as well as components for use in refrigeration and air conditioning systems, and in fluid control applications for processing, fuel dispensing, beverage dispensing, and mobile emissions.

