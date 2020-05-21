Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Purchases 14,304 Shares of Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:RARX)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board boosted its position in Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:RARX) by 36.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 54,030 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,304 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board owned 0.11% of Ra Pharmaceuticals worth $2,594,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Ra Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth $43,000. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Ra Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $60,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of Ra Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $89,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Ra Pharmaceuticals by 76.3% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ra Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $167,000.

NASDAQ:RARX remained flat at $$48.00 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.00. Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 12-month low of $19.64 and a 12-month high of $48.02. The company has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.78 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 14.78, a quick ratio of 14.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Ra Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RARX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($0.16). On average, research analysts predict that Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on RARX shares. Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of Ra Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ra Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded Ra Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Ra Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.86.

In other news, insider Alonso Ricardo sold 2,288 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.25, for a total value of $101,244.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $377,054.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Ra Pharmaceuticals Profile

Ra Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of diseases caused by excessive or uncontrolled activation of the complement system. The company's peptide chemistry platform enables the production of synthetic macrocyclic peptides that combine the diversity and specificity of antibodies with the pharmacological properties of small molecules.

