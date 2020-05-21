Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Purchases New Shares in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new stake in shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 18,299 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $2,765,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SIVB. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 101.8% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 113 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 77.4% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 204 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 104.5% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 135 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of SVB Financial Group in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SVB Financial Group in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors own 91.97% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Marc C. Cadieux sold 2,503 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.37, for a total transaction of $461,478.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,384,111.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Michael Descheneaux sold 1,050 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.01, for a total value of $192,160.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,230,276.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,192 shares of company stock valued at $775,430. Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on SIVB shares. ValuEngine upgraded SVB Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Bank of America boosted their price target on SVB Financial Group from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $275.00 to $200.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. BidaskClub cut SVB Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price objective (down previously from $300.00) on shares of SVB Financial Group in a research report on Friday, March 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $222.60.

Shares of NASDAQ SIVB traded down $3.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $191.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,034 shares, compared to its average volume of 503,246. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.04 billion, a PE ratio of 10.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $173.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $215.97. SVB Financial Group has a 52 week low of $127.39 and a 52 week high of $270.95.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The bank reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.07 by ($0.52). The business had revenue of $826.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $770.92 million. SVB Financial Group had a return on equity of 15.82% and a net margin of 27.57%. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.44 EPS. Analysts anticipate that SVB Financial Group will post 12.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, provides various banking and financial products and services. The company operates through three segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, and SVB Capital. The Global Commercial Bank segment offers deposit products, such as business and analysis checking, money market, multi-currency, in-country bank, and sweep accounts, as well as merchant, remote capture, lockbox, electronic deposit capture, and fraud control services; credit products and services comprising term loans, equipment loans, asset-based loans, revolving lines of credit, accounts-receivable-based lines of credit, capital call lines of credit, and credit cards; and payment and cash management products and services, including wire transfer and automated clearing house payment, bill pay, debit and credit cards, account analysis, and disbursement, as well as online and mobile banking services.

