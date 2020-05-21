Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Raises Position in Tc Pipelines Lp (NYSE:TRP)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board grew its holdings in shares of Tc Pipelines Lp (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) by 176.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,104 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,791 shares during the quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Tc Pipelines were worth $2,495,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tc Pipelines during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tc Pipelines during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Tc Pipelines by 144.4% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 550 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new position in shares of Tc Pipelines during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Paragon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tc Pipelines during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. 61.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Tc Pipelines stock traded down $0.75 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $42.18. 75,548 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,813,120. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The company has a market cap of $41.33 billion, a PE ratio of 12.97, a PEG ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.75. Tc Pipelines Lp has a twelve month low of $32.37 and a twelve month high of $57.92.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.5742 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 5%. Tc Pipelines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.08%.

TRP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on Tc Pipelines from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Industrial Alliance Securities upgraded Tc Pipelines to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, March 20th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Tc Pipelines from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Tc Pipelines from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, National Bank Financial upgraded Tc Pipelines from a “sector perform overweight” rating to an “outperform overweight” rating in a report on Sunday, March 22nd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tc Pipelines presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.57.

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, and Energy segments. The company transports natural gas to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, and other businesses.

