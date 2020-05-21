Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Sells 19,019 Shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board reduced its position in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) by 53.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,396 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 19,019 shares during the quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $2,545,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JKHY. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 44.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 317,841 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,097,000 after purchasing an additional 97,259 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,960 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,061 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,028,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC boosted its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 211.6% during the 4th quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 592 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 402 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 40,113 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,843,000 after buying an additional 1,678 shares during the period. 88.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Jack Henry & Associates alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently commented on JKHY shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $164.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $193.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 8th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of Jack Henry & Associates from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $169.14.

Shares of NASDAQ JKHY traded down $3.67 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $186.80. The stock had a trading volume of 7,983 shares, compared to its average volume of 605,731. The firm has a market cap of $14.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.59. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a twelve month low of $123.64 and a twelve month high of $195.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.61. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $168.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $156.25.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $429.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $408.79 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 17.64% and a return on equity of 20.07%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 28th will be paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 27th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.86%.

In other news, VP Steven W. Tomson sold 3,698 shares of Jack Henry & Associates stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.17, for a total value of $647,778.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Jack Henry & Associates Company Profile

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc provides technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations in the United States. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion dollar institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

Featured Story: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Jack Henry & Associates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jack Henry & Associates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.