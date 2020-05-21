Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Sells 19,337 Shares of Dollar General Corp. (NYSE:DG)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lessened its stake in shares of Dollar General Corp. (NYSE:DG) by 53.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,119 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,337 shares during the quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $2,585,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DG. Capital Square LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dollar General during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dollar General during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dollar General during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Busey Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Dollar General during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dollar General by 82.3% during the first quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. 91.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on DG shares. Loop Capital lowered Dollar General from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $175.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Dollar General from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $169.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Edward Jones lowered Dollar General from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Dollar General from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $193.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised Dollar General from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $175.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $178.87.

NYSE:DG traded down $0.83 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $177.74. The stock had a trading volume of 41,074 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,888,823. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 1.14. Dollar General Corp. has a 52 week low of $118.26 and a 52 week high of $185.01. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $173.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $160.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.64 billion, a PE ratio of 26.95, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.50.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.09. Dollar General had a return on equity of 26.04% and a net margin of 6.17%. The business had revenue of $7.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.84 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Dollar General Corp. will post 7.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 7th were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 6th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. This is an increase from Dollar General’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Dollar General’s payout ratio is currently 21.40%.

About Dollar General

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry and other home cleaning supplies; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

