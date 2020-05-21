Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Sells 42,251 Shares of WEC Energy Group Inc (NYSE:WEC)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lowered its stake in WEC Energy Group Inc (NYSE:WEC) by 58.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,610 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 42,251 shares during the quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $2,610,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of WEC. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,720,442 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,634,356,000 after acquiring an additional 805,484 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in WEC Energy Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $57,323,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd raised its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 14,070,054 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,297,681,000 after buying an additional 548,188 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 24,104.1% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 488,196 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $45,026,000 after buying an additional 486,179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Girard Partners LTD. raised its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 1,011.6% in the 1st quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 394,556 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,647,000 after buying an additional 359,060 shares during the last quarter. 75.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Tom Metcalfe sold 8,835 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.07, for a total transaction of $901,788.45. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 14,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,436,022.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WEC stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $87.24. 367,241 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,833,764. The firm has a market cap of $27.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.72, a P/E/G ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.19. WEC Energy Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $68.01 and a fifty-two week high of $109.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.65. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $90.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $92.97.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.43 billion. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 16.09% and a return on equity of 11.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.33 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that WEC Energy Group Inc will post 3.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 14th will be given a dividend of $0.6325 per share. This represents a $2.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 13th. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.67%.

WEC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group from $97.00 to $74.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group from $87.00 to $79.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group from $95.00 to $92.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group from $103.00 to $97.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, CSFB lowered their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group from $87.00 to $79.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.40.

WEC Energy Group Company Profile

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

