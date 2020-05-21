Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Sells 48,574 Shares of A. O. Smith Corp (NYSE:AOS)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board trimmed its stake in A. O. Smith Corp (NYSE:AOS) by 40.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 71,774 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 48,574 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in A. O. Smith were worth $2,714,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of AOS. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith by 25.4% in the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,577 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 319 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of A. O. Smith in the fourth quarter worth approximately $79,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith by 235.3% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,327 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 1,633 shares during the period. Vestcor Investment Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of A. O. Smith in the fourth quarter worth approximately $113,000. Finally, TFG Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of A. O. Smith in the fourth quarter worth approximately $126,000. 80.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE AOS traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $42.50. 202,641 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,673,714. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The company has a market cap of $6.76 billion, a PE ratio of 21.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.08. A. O. Smith Corp has a 52 week low of $33.81 and a 52 week high of $52.61.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $636.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $655.91 million. A. O. Smith had a net margin of 11.54% and a return on equity of 19.95%. The firm’s revenue was down 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.53 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that A. O. Smith Corp will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 30th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 29th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.24%.

AOS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stephens reduced their price target on A. O. Smith from $44.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on A. O. Smith from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded A. O. Smith from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, May 4th. Northcoast Research downgraded A. O. Smith from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on A. O. Smith in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.88.

A. O. Smith Company Profile

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels and motels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; residential and commercial boilers for space heating applications in hospitals, schools, hotels, and other commercial buildings; and water treatment products, including on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon and reverse osmosis products, point-of-entry water softeners, and whole-home water filtration products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

