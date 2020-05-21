Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Acquires 5,230 Shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) by 144.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,860 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 5,230 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $2,680,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Orser Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC now owns 7,494 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,616,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,345 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $807,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 35,576 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $12,237,000 after purchasing an additional 2,689 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 11,019 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,790,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Finally, OLD Second National Bank of Aurora bought a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 82.58% of the company’s stock.

NOC stock opened at $320.40 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.21. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 12 month low of $263.31 and a 12 month high of $385.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $330.69 and its 200 day moving average is $344.87. The company has a market capitalization of $54.52 billion, a PE ratio of 24.14 and a beta of 0.81.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The aerospace company reported $5.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.51 by ($0.36). Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 39.22% and a net margin of 6.57%. The business had revenue of $8.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $5.06 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 22.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.45 per share. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. This is a boost from Northrop Grumman’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.32. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.89%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $398.00 price target on the stock. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $455.00 price target on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Cowen raised shares of Northrop Grumman from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $360.00 to $370.00 in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $366.00 price target on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Northrop Grumman from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $438.00 to $386.00 in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Northrop Grumman currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $387.92.

In related news, VP Mark A. Caylor sold 4,805 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $361.07, for a total value of $1,734,941.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 17,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,410,797.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Mark A. Caylor sold 3,340 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $324.69, for a total transaction of $1,084,464.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 14,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,680,406.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Northrop Grumman Company Profile

Northrop Grumman Corporation, a security company, provides products in the areas of autonomous systems, cyber, space, strikes, and logistics and modernizations in the United States, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Aerospace Systems, Innovation Systems, Mission Systems, and Technology Services.

