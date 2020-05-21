Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Acquires 62,148 Shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) by 824.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 69,682 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 62,148 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Nucor were worth $2,510,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NUE. Americana Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nucor during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Harwood Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Nucor in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Allred Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Nucor by 125.8% in the 1st quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 901 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 502 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Nucor by 50.7% in the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,041 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Nucor in the 4th quarter worth $45,000. 77.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NUE stock opened at $40.68 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 3.54 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The company has a market capitalization of $12.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.45. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.88. Nucor Co. has a one year low of $27.52 and a one year high of $58.70.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $5.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.40 billion. Nucor had a net margin of 3.57% and a return on equity of 10.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.55 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Nucor Co. will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NUE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Nucor from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Nucor from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Nucor from $57.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nucor from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of Nucor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $45.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Monday, March 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.31.

Nucor Company Profile

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

