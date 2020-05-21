Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Acquires 882 Shares of Mercadolibre Inc (NASDAQ:MELI)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Mercadolibre Inc (NASDAQ:MELI) by 18.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,609 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 882 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Mercadolibre were worth $2,740,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MELI. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Mercadolibre by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 204,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,686,000 after purchasing an additional 3,245 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Mercadolibre by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,654,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,274,303,000 after purchasing an additional 253,078 shares during the period. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP lifted its stake in shares of Mercadolibre by 18.3% in the 1st quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 152,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,548,000 after purchasing an additional 23,641 shares during the period. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. acquired a new position in shares of Mercadolibre in the 1st quarter valued at $1,439,000. Finally, Allen Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mercadolibre by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 10,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,337,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Mercadolibre alerts:

In related news, Director Meyer Malka acquired 5,870 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $522.22 per share, for a total transaction of $3,065,431.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ MELI opened at $828.31 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -197.22 and a beta of 1.56. The business has a 50-day moving average of $616.02 and a 200-day moving average of $601.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 2.22. Mercadolibre Inc has a fifty-two week low of $422.22 and a fifty-two week high of $842.70.

Mercadolibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $652.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $609.27 million. Mercadolibre had a negative return on equity of 5.29% and a negative net margin of 8.28%. Mercadolibre’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.13 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Mercadolibre Inc will post -1.39 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Mercadolibre in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $548.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Mercadolibre in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $700.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Mercadolibre from $760.00 to $720.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Barclays raised their price objective on Mercadolibre from $620.00 to $810.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Mercadolibre from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Mercadolibre has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $733.40.

Mercadolibre Company Profile

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates MercadoLibre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and MercadoPago FinTech, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, and allows merchants to process transactions via their Websites and mobile apps, as well as in their brick-and-mortar stores through QR and mobile points of sale.

See Also: Why do companies issue monthly dividends?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MELI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mercadolibre Inc (NASDAQ:MELI).

Receive News & Ratings for Mercadolibre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mercadolibre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.