Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Charter Communications Inc (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Charter Communications Inc (NASDAQ:CHTR) by 151.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,143 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,096 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $2,244,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of CHTR. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Charter Communications in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Charter Communications in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Atlas Private Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Charter Communications in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 82.1% in the first quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 71 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gemmer Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Charter Communications by 122.2% during the first quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 80 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. 63.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Charter Communications news, CMO Jonathan Hargis sold 7,904 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $525.36, for a total transaction of $4,152,445.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 72,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,836,427.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Richard R. Dykhouse sold 5,941 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $510.16, for a total value of $3,030,860.56. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,186,364.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 39,054 shares of company stock valued at $20,048,168. Insiders own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CHTR opened at $512.80 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $121.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.44. Charter Communications Inc has a 1-year low of $345.67 and a 1-year high of $546.54. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $488.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $485.11.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by ($0.85). The firm had revenue of $11.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.78 billion. Charter Communications had a net margin of 3.91% and a return on equity of 4.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.11 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Charter Communications Inc will post 12.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CHTR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Charter Communications from $550.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group raised Charter Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $520.00 to $600.00 in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. BidaskClub downgraded Charter Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Pivotal Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $700.00 target price (up previously from $625.00) on shares of Charter Communications in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Charter Communications from $560.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $536.75.

Charter Communications, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides cable services to residential and commercial customers in the United States. It offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view, and spectrum mobile and spectrum guide services, as well as ad-supported free online video products.

