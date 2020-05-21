Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Buys 25,446 Shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) by 15.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 189,996 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 25,446 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $2,863,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harwood Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new stake in iShares Gold Trust in the first quarter worth $28,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Gold Trust in the first quarter worth $30,000. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Gold Trust in the first quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. bought a new stake in iShares Gold Trust in the fourth quarter worth $35,000.

Shares of IAU opened at $16.73 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $16.18 and its 200 day moving average is $15.06. iShares Gold Trust has a fifty-two week low of $12.15 and a fifty-two week high of $16.75.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

