Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Cuts Stake in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) by 7.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,816 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,688 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in IDEX were worth $3,013,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IEX. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in IDEX in the fourth quarter worth approximately $124,464,000. Findlay Park Partners LLP bought a new position in IDEX in the fourth quarter worth $79,120,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in IDEX by 4.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,949,688 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $959,822,000 after purchasing an additional 271,940 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in IDEX by 18.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,385,341 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $237,864,000 after purchasing an additional 214,848 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its holdings in IDEX by 161.1% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 315,906 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $54,336,000 after purchasing an additional 194,921 shares in the last quarter. 98.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other IDEX news, SVP Denise R. Cade sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $352,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,684,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

IDEX stock opened at $152.37 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 3.51 and a quick ratio of 2.59. IDEX Co. has a one year low of $104.56 and a one year high of $178.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.40 billion, a PE ratio of 28.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s fifty day moving average is $149.36 and its 200 day moving average is $157.85.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.03. IDEX had a return on equity of 19.89% and a net margin of 16.92%. The company had revenue of $594.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $596.77 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.44 earnings per share. IDEX’s revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that IDEX Co. will post 4.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 14th. IDEX’s dividend payout ratio is 34.48%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on IEX. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on IDEX from $160.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded IDEX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $147.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded IDEX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $184.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on IDEX in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Cowen raised IDEX from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $145.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. IDEX presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $163.91.

IDEX Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an applied solutions company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as offers flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

