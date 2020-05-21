Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Cuts Stake in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) by 4.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,586 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 388 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Teleflex were worth $2,221,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in Teleflex by 102.1% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 95 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in Teleflex by 85.4% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 76 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Teleflex by 816.7% during the 1st quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 110 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Teleflex by 431.8% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 117 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Teleflex during the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. 91.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on TFX shares. Stephens dropped their price target on shares of Teleflex from $425.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $378.00 target price (up from $365.00) on shares of Teleflex in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on shares of Teleflex from $365.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $431.00 target price on shares of Teleflex in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Teleflex from $350.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $381.40.

Shares of Teleflex stock opened at $352.27 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 3.60 and a quick ratio of 2.38. The company has a 50-day moving average of $329.56 and a 200 day moving average of $347.43. The firm has a market cap of $16.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.13, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.99. Teleflex Incorporated has a 1 year low of $221.27 and a 1 year high of $398.65.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The medical technology company reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $630.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $609.07 million. Teleflex had a net margin of 21.12% and a return on equity of 18.96%. Teleflex’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.24 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Teleflex Incorporated will post 10.37 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.39%. Teleflex’s payout ratio is 12.20%.

In other Teleflex news, Director Stephen K. M.D. Klasko sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.95, for a total transaction of $72,190.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 938 shares in the company, valued at approximately $338,571.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP James J. Leyden sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.28, for a total transaction of $258,210.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 14,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,868,463.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 2,443 shares of company stock valued at $810,601. 2.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Teleflex

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It offers vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters and related devices, including catheter positioning systems for use in the administration of intravenous medications and other therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site; and devices for treating coronary and peripheral vascular disease.

