Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Decreases Stake in Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL) by 14.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 59,650 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 10,322 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. owned 0.07% of Hexcel worth $2,219,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Hexcel by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,250,129 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $238,267,000 after purchasing an additional 168,753 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its stake in Hexcel by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,885,110 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $211,507,000 after purchasing an additional 217,280 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Hexcel by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,421,661 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $177,532,000 after purchasing an additional 72,559 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Hexcel by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,353,564 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $172,539,000 after purchasing an additional 12,760 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Hexcel by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,175,806 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $159,509,000 after purchasing an additional 14,214 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Cowen restated a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Hexcel in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Hexcel in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Barclays decreased their target price on Hexcel from $35.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Vertical Research lowered Hexcel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on Hexcel from $68.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hexcel currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.33.

NYSE:HXL opened at $30.71 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.51, a PEG ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 3.36, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.76. Hexcel Co. has a 12-month low of $24.54 and a 12-month high of $87.00.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 20th. The aerospace company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $541.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $557.29 million. Hexcel had a net margin of 12.10% and a return on equity of 19.92%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Hexcel Co. will post 1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Nick L. Stanage bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $55.96 per share, with a total value of $1,119,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 263,285 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,733,428.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Hexcel Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets structural materials for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial markets. It operates in two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products. The Composite Materials segment manufactures and markets carbon fibers, fabrics and specialty reinforcements, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, structural adhesives, honeycomb, molding compounds, tooling materials, polyurethane systems, and laminates that are used in military and commercial aircraft, wind turbine blades, recreational products, and other industrial applications, as well as in cars, boats, and trains.

