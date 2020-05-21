Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Decreases Stake in Steris PLC (NYSE:STE)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Steris PLC (NYSE:STE) by 13.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,674 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,841 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Steris were worth $2,614,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Steris by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,498,694 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,049,591,000 after buying an additional 161,410 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Steris by 27.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,587,820 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $546,856,000 after buying an additional 774,516 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Steris by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,950,497 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $297,294,000 after buying an additional 248,912 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Steris by 47.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,394,232 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $212,095,000 after buying an additional 449,941 shares during the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its position in Steris by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,068,697 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $162,891,000 after buying an additional 20,636 shares during the last quarter. 90.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on STE shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Steris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $174.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, April 24th. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of Steris from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Northcoast Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Steris in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $164.67.

Steris stock opened at $157.65 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $147.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $149.54. Steris PLC has a 1 year low of $105.69 and a 1 year high of $168.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.95 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 2.40.

Steris (NYSE:STE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.07. Steris had a net margin of 13.45% and a return on equity of 16.34%. The firm had revenue of $822.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $788.37 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.53 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Steris PLC will post 5.67 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Investors of record on Friday, June 12th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 11th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. Steris’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.24%.

Steris Profile

STERIS plc provides infection prevention and other procedural products and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Healthcare Products, Healthcare Specialty Services, Life Sciences, and Applied Sterilization Technologies. The Healthcare Products segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; accessories for gastrointestinal (GI) procedures, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operations of a sterile processing department; and equipment used in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, equipment management services, and connectivity solutions.

