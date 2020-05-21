Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Grows Stake in DXC Technology Co (NYSE:DXC)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in DXC Technology Co (NYSE:DXC) by 40.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 171,994 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,403 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.07% of DXC Technology worth $2,245,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DXC. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in DXC Technology by 85.0% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 6,077,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,353,000 after purchasing an additional 2,792,685 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of DXC Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $104,804,000. Senator Investment Group LP purchased a new stake in shares of DXC Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $75,180,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of DXC Technology by 68.3% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,943,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,061,000 after acquiring an additional 788,742 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of DXC Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $29,258,000. 91.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DXC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised DXC Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $17.00 target price (down from $18.00) on shares of DXC Technology in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of DXC Technology in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. ValuEngine lowered DXC Technology from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson raised DXC Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.85.

Shares of DXC opened at $16.98 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.72 and a beta of 2.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. DXC Technology Co has a 52 week low of $7.90 and a 52 week high of $57.23.

About DXC Technology

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through three segments: Global Business Services (GBS), Global Infrastructure Services (GIS), and United States Public Sector (USPS).

