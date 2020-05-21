Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Has $2.21 Million Stock Position in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) by 25.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,099 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,134 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $2,211,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DLTR. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Dollar Tree in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $255,510,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in Dollar Tree by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 10,287,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $967,571,000 after buying an additional 1,256,237 shares in the last quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dollar Tree in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $112,957,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Dollar Tree by 23.7% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,779,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $543,554,000 after buying an additional 1,107,769 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Melvin Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Dollar Tree in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $84,645,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.14% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:DLTR opened at $79.61 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $76.99 and a 200-day moving average of $87.91. The company has a market cap of $18.94 billion, a PE ratio of 22.88, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.54. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a one year low of $60.20 and a one year high of $119.71.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The company reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.03. Dollar Tree had a net margin of 3.50% and a return on equity of 19.71%. The business had revenue of $6.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.93 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on DLTR shares. Telsey Advisory Group lowered shares of Dollar Tree from an “outperform” rating to an “under perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Cfra lowered their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $115.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Dollar Tree from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Citigroup raised shares of Dollar Tree from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $103.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $125.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.81.

In other news, Director Lemuel E. Lewis purchased 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $75.26 per share, for a total transaction of $37,630.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 23,514 shares in the company, valued at $1,769,663.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates through two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $1.00. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and beauty care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Valentine's Day, Easter, Halloween, and Christmas merchandise.

