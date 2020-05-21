Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Has $2.22 Million Holdings in Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC) by 12.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 108,177 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,754 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. owned 0.10% of Teradata worth $2,217,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of TDC. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Teradata by 18.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,046 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $831,000 after purchasing an additional 2,934 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Teradata by 25.1% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,991 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 1,806 shares during the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP raised its stake in Teradata by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 8,924 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 736 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in Teradata by 734.4% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,018 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 896 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Teradata by 328.5% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 86,075 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,304,000 after purchasing an additional 65,988 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.12% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on TDC. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Teradata from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Teradata from $53.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. ValuEngine raised shares of Teradata from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 14th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Teradata from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Teradata from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.91.

Shares of NYSE:TDC opened at $20.38 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $22.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.77, a PEG ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 1.09. Teradata Co. has a one year low of $17.62 and a one year high of $37.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.04. Teradata had a net margin of 8.26% and a return on equity of 17.91%. The company had revenue of $434.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $452.94 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.22 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Teradata Co. will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

In other Teradata news, CFO Mark Culhane acquired 8,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $19.78 per share, with a total value of $177,031.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 229,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,548,094.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Teradata Corporation provides hybrid cloud analytics software. Its solutions and services comprise software, hardware, and related business consulting and support services to deliver analytics in company's analytical ecosystem. It operates through three segments: North America and Latin America region; Europe, Middle East and Africa region; and Asia Pacific and Japan region.

