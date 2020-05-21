Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Has $2.33 Million Stock Holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc (NYSE:JEC)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc (NYSE:JEC) by 6.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,327 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,836 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group were worth $2,325,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp lifted its position in Jacobs Engineering Group by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,341,093 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $839,110,000 after purchasing an additional 43,754 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Jacobs Engineering Group by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,173,198 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $194,829,000 after purchasing an additional 91,331 shares during the period. Investec Asset Management LTD lifted its position in Jacobs Engineering Group by 20.2% in the fourth quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 2,008,122 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $180,390,000 after purchasing an additional 338,146 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Jacobs Engineering Group by 12.6% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,678,139 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $133,027,000 after purchasing an additional 187,208 shares during the period. Finally, Madison Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Jacobs Engineering Group in the fourth quarter worth $90,210,000. 90.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of JEC stock opened at $76.41 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $10.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.35. Jacobs Engineering Group Inc has a one year low of $55.17 and a one year high of $98.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $79.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

Jacobs Engineering Group Company Profile

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc provides technical, professional, and construction services. The company's Aerospace, Technology, Environmental and Nuclear segment offers scientific, engineering, construction, nuclear, environmental, and technical support services to the aerospace, defense, technical, and automotive industries.

