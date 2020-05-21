Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Has $2.44 Million Stock Position in Noble Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NBL)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Noble Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NBL) by 27.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 403,699 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after buying an additional 87,496 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.08% of Noble Energy worth $2,438,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Noble Energy by 29.0% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,060,837 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $26,352,000 after acquiring an additional 238,514 shares during the period. American Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Noble Energy by 54.0% during the 4th quarter. American Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 77,000 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $1,913,000 after acquiring an additional 27,000 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of Noble Energy by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 739,663 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $18,374,000 after acquiring an additional 45,884 shares during the period. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Noble Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $225,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Noble Energy by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,258,695 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $56,106,000 after buying an additional 53,996 shares during the period. 98.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Noble Energy stock opened at $9.74 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.55. Noble Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.73 and a 1-year high of $27.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.82 and a beta of 1.43. The company’s 50-day moving average is $7.89 and its 200 day moving average is $16.10.

Noble Energy (NYSE:NBL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 8th. The oil and gas development company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.15. Noble Energy had a negative net margin of 25.33% and a negative return on equity of 0.82%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.09) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Noble Energy, Inc. will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 26th. Investors of record on Monday, May 11th will be given a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 8th. Noble Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.89%.

NBL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on shares of Noble Energy from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Barclays raised shares of Noble Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $8.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Noble Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $7.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Tudor Pickering cut shares of Noble Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of Noble Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.25.

In related news, SVP Rachel G. Clingman bought 17,793 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.02 per share, for a total transaction of $53,734.86. Following the purchase, the senior vice president now directly owns 85,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $258,080.14. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Brent J. Smolik bought 38,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.31 per share, for a total transaction of $163,780.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 285,018 shares in the company, valued at $1,228,427.58. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 107,143 shares of company stock worth $543,966 over the last three months. 1.81% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Noble Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company owns, operates, develops, and acquires domestic midstream infrastructure assets in the DJ and Delaware Basins.

