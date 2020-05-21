Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Has $2.81 Million Stock Position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co (NYSE:RS)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co (NYSE:RS) by 43.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,040 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 24,824 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.05% of Reliance Steel & Aluminum worth $2,807,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 18,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,263,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan lifted its stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 12,360 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,480,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,572 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC raised its stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 10,995 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,317,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 9,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,150,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the period. 85.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Karla R. Lewis sold 18,954 shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.26, for a total value of $2,033,006.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 105,430 shares in the company, valued at $11,308,421.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 3.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet downgraded Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. ValuEngine downgraded Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Goldman Sachs Group raised Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $119.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Monday, March 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $117.00 to $99.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $121.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Reliance Steel & Aluminum has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.20.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum stock opened at $91.42 on Thursday. Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co has a 52 week low of $70.57 and a 52 week high of $122.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 4.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.15, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $87.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $105.91.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The industrial products company reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.35. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a return on equity of 13.43% and a net margin of 5.41%. The business had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.80 earnings per share. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s quarterly revenue was down 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co will post 5.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 29th will be given a $0.625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 28th. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s payout ratio is 24.18%.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Company Profile

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co operates as a metals service center company. The company provides alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products and related processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace and defense, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, auto, and heavy industries.

