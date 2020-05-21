Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Has $3 Million Position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria SA (NYSE:BBVA)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria SA (NYSE:BBVA) by 46.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 978,956 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 311,907 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria were worth $2,996,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BBVA. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,220,869 shares of the bank’s stock worth $17,973,000 after buying an additional 518,175 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC grew its position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 68.3% during the first quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 3,014,279 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,224,000 after acquiring an additional 1,222,760 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 26.1% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,549,594 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,802,000 after purchasing an additional 526,968 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 9,350.6% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 2,198,599 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,268,000 after buying an additional 2,175,335 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 600.8% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 2,102,253 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,731,000 after buying an additional 1,802,253 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 2.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BBVA. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. ValuEngine raised Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a report on Monday, May 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.25.

Shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria stock opened at $2.79 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 1.20. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria SA has a 12 month low of $2.64 and a 12 month high of $5.80.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 8th were paid a dividend of $0.1729 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.3%. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.84%.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Profile

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides retail and wholesale banking, asset management, and private banking services. The company accepts various deposits, such as current and savings accounts, term deposits, subordinated deposits, and other accounts. It also offers loan products; and foreclosed real-estate assets from residential mortgages and developers, as well as lending to developers.

