Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Godaddy Inc (NYSE:GDDY)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Godaddy Inc (NYSE:GDDY) by 6.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,590 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,914 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Godaddy were worth $2,889,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Godaddy by 122.1% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 4,382,590 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $297,666,000 after purchasing an additional 2,409,546 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Godaddy in the fourth quarter valued at $94,959,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in Godaddy by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,616,745 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $517,329,000 after purchasing an additional 1,094,328 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Godaddy in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,322,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Godaddy by 17.4% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,578,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $243,018,000 after buying an additional 530,100 shares in the last quarter. 95.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on GDDY. SunTrust Banks began coverage on Godaddy in a report on Thursday, May 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $88.00 price target for the company. Wedbush raised Godaddy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $73.00 in a report on Monday, April 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Godaddy in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Godaddy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Godaddy from $73.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.42.

In related news, COO Ah Kee Andrew Low sold 13,239 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.43, for a total value of $972,139.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 108,219 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,946,521.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Nima Kelly sold 17,579 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.57, for a total transaction of $1,310,866.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 155,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,581,690.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 126,867 shares of company stock worth $9,396,055 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 12.64% of the company’s stock.

Godaddy stock opened at $75.15 on Thursday. Godaddy Inc has a 52 week low of $40.25 and a 52 week high of $78.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.24, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.40 billion, a PE ratio of 80.81, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.95.

Godaddy (NYSE:GDDY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $792.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $789.80 million. Godaddy had a return on equity of 27.82% and a net margin of 5.44%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.07 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Godaddy Inc will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

GoDaddy Inc designs and develops cloud-based technology products for small businesses, Web design professionals, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company provides domain name registration product that enables to engage customers at the initial stage of establishing a digital identity; and hosting products, including shared Website hosting, Website hosting on virtual private servers and virtual dedicated servers, managed hosting, and security.

