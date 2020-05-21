Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Lowers Stake in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc (NYSE:KNX)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc (NYSE:KNX) by 45.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 69,240 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 57,590 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation were worth $2,271,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of KNX. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main boosted its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 964.5% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 2,075,705 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $73,777,000 after purchasing an additional 1,880,705 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Knight-Swift Transportation by 25.5% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,931,933 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $212,600,000 after buying an additional 1,204,310 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Knight-Swift Transportation in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,309,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Knight-Swift Transportation by 60.3% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,083,112 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $38,818,000 after buying an additional 407,585 shares during the period. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. boosted its position in Knight-Swift Transportation by 106.1% in the 1st quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 772,049 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $25,323,000 after buying an additional 397,461 shares during the period. 82.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Knight-Swift Transportation alerts:

In other news, Vice Chairman Gary J. Knight sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.21, for a total value of $3,521,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Jerry Moyes sold 290,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.76, for a total transaction of $8,630,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 22,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $674,183.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 471,786 shares of company stock valued at $15,204,933 in the last three months. Company insiders own 27.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KNX stock opened at $39.26 on Thursday. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc has a one year low of $27.03 and a one year high of $40.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $35.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.34.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The transportation company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.09. Knight-Swift Transportation had a net margin of 6.02% and a return on equity of 6.28%. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc will post 1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 4th. Knight-Swift Transportation’s payout ratio is currently 14.75%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. TheStreet raised shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.36.

Knight-Swift Transportation Company Profile

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides truckload transportation services in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through six segments: Knight Trucking, Knight Logistics, Swift Truckload, Swift Dedicated, Swift Refrigerated, and Swift Intermodal.

See Also: Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)

Receive News & Ratings for Knight-Swift Transportation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Knight-Swift Transportation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.