Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Purchases 14,669 Shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) by 27.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 68,455 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,669 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $2,234,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new stake in Boston Scientific in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,113,711,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Boston Scientific in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $671,833,000. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in Boston Scientific by 526.5% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 11,358,459 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $513,630,000 after purchasing an additional 9,545,336 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Boston Scientific by 57.1% in the first quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,328,095 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $293,080,000 after purchasing an additional 3,027,782 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Boston Scientific by 11,841.9% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,122,187 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $69,247,000 after purchasing an additional 2,104,416 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.16% of the company’s stock.

BSX stock opened at $37.18 on Thursday. Boston Scientific Co. has a 52-week low of $24.10 and a 52-week high of $46.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.72.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.05). Boston Scientific had a net margin of 39.75% and a return on equity of 18.24%. The firm had revenue of $2.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.54 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. Boston Scientific’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Boston Scientific Co. will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Boston Scientific news, EVP David A. Pierce sold 4,122 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.15, for a total transaction of $169,620.30. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,339,021. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP David A. Pierce sold 14,793 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $562,134.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,597 shares in the company, valued at $592,686. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target on shares of Boston Scientific in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. SVB Leerink downgraded shares of Boston Scientific from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Stephens decreased their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $48.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.52.

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

