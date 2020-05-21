Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Purchases 4,442 Shares of A. O. Smith Corp (NYSE:AOS)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in A. O. Smith Corp (NYSE:AOS) by 6.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 77,338 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,442 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in A. O. Smith were worth $2,924,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its position in shares of A. O. Smith by 25.4% during the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,577 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of A. O. Smith during the fourth quarter worth $79,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of A. O. Smith by 235.3% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,327 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 1,633 shares in the last quarter. Vestcor Investment Management Corp bought a new position in A. O. Smith in the fourth quarter valued at $113,000. Finally, TFG Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in A. O. Smith in the fourth quarter valued at $126,000. 80.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AOS stock opened at $41.98 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. A. O. Smith Corp has a 12 month low of $33.81 and a 12 month high of $52.61. The firm has a market cap of $6.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $40.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.08.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.02). A. O. Smith had a net margin of 11.54% and a return on equity of 19.95%. The firm had revenue of $636.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $655.91 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.53 earnings per share. A. O. Smith’s quarterly revenue was down 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that A. O. Smith Corp will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 30th were issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 29th. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.24%.

AOS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Cfra cut their price target on shares of A. O. Smith from $39.00 to $32.00 and set a “strong sell” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Boenning Scattergood upgraded shares of A. O. Smith from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Stephens cut their target price on shares of A. O. Smith from $44.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of A. O. Smith from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of A. O. Smith from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.88.

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels and motels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; residential and commercial boilers for space heating applications in hospitals, schools, hotels, and other commercial buildings; and water treatment products, including on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon and reverse osmosis products, point-of-entry water softeners, and whole-home water filtration products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

