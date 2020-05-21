Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Raises Stake in Pluralsight Inc (NASDAQ:PS)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Pluralsight Inc (NASDAQ:PS) by 15.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 208,735 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,452 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.15% of Pluralsight worth $2,292,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PS. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in Pluralsight by 1,542.1% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 2,159 shares during the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new position in Pluralsight during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Pluralsight during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Pluralsight during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Pluralsight by 146.9% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 5,789 shares during the last quarter. 83.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Pluralsight alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:PS opened at $18.77 on Thursday. Pluralsight Inc has a twelve month low of $6.59 and a twelve month high of $34.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 1.82. The business has a fifty day moving average of $14.68 and a 200-day moving average of $16.41.

Pluralsight (NASDAQ:PS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.04. Pluralsight had a negative return on equity of 54.65% and a negative net margin of 38.07%. The company had revenue of $92.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.87 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.07) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Pluralsight Inc will post -1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Leah C. Johnson sold 2,620 shares of Pluralsight stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.77, for a total value of $41,317.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,120 shares in the company, valued at $64,972.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Matthew Forkner sold 11,046 shares of Pluralsight stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.81, for a total value of $108,361.26. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 193,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,898,607.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 21.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pluralsight from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, May 4th. Barclays increased their price target on Pluralsight from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Pluralsight in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. SunTrust Banks reduced their price objective on Pluralsight from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Pluralsight from $31.50 to $18.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Pluralsight presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.41.

Pluralsight Company Profile

Pluralsight, Inc provides a technology skill development solutions worldwide. Its cloud-based technology skills platform offers a range of tools, including skill and role assessment tool, which uses machine learning and advanced algorithms to measure a user's skills, benchmark that user against others in the industry, and recommend opportunities for growth; and Course Library that include a digital ecosystem of thousands of on-demand courses across a range of technology subject areas, such as cloud, mobile, security, IT, and data.

Read More: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pluralsight Inc (NASDAQ:PS).

Receive News & Ratings for Pluralsight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pluralsight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.