Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Sells 263,139 Shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co (NYSE:HPE)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co (NYSE:HPE) by 49.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 265,318 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 263,139 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $2,576,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HPE. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the 4th quarter valued at about $225,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 20.5% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 16,908 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 2,872 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 296,366 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,700,000 after buying an additional 4,941 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 30,235 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $480,000 after buying an additional 1,178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BLB&B Advisors LLC raised its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 24,726 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $392,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HPE opened at $10.28 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market capitalization of $12.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.37. Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co has a 52-week low of $7.43 and a 52-week high of $17.59.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 3rd. The technology company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44. The business had revenue of $6.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.20 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a return on equity of 13.68% and a net margin of 4.22%. The company’s revenue was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.42 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co will post 1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 10th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 9th. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s payout ratio is currently 27.12%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on HPE shares. Nomura Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Deutsche Bank cut their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $15.00 to $13.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.95.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company Profile

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company operates as a technology company. The company operates through four segments: Hybrid IT, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments. The Hybrid IT segment provides industry standard servers for multi-workload computing; mission-critical servers; converged storage solutions, including all-flash arrays and hybrid storage solutions; and traditional storage solutions comprising tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE MSA and HPE XP.

