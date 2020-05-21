Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Has $2.73 Million Stock Position in PPL Corp (NYSE:PPL)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its stake in PPL Corp (NYSE:PPL) by 21.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 110,556 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,174 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in PPL were worth $2,728,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in PPL by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 635,760 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $22,811,000 after buying an additional 19,209 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its stake in PPL by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 104,419 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,747,000 after buying an additional 10,161 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in PPL by 458.2% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 4,823 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 3,959 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in PPL during the 4th quarter worth $1,920,000. Finally, Clarius Group LLC acquired a new stake in PPL during the 4th quarter worth $204,000. 68.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on PPL shares. ValuEngine downgraded PPL from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on PPL from $30.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on PPL from $26.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on PPL in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays cut PPL from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. PPL presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.13.

NYSE PPL opened at $25.59 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. PPL Corp has a 1-year low of $18.12 and a 1-year high of $36.83. The company has a 50 day moving average of $25.12 and a 200-day moving average of $31.30. The company has a market cap of $19.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.44 and a beta of 0.74.

PPL (NYSE:PPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.05). PPL had a net margin of 23.68% and a return on equity of 14.46%. The business had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that PPL Corp will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.415 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 9th. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.49%. PPL’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.76%.

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated, and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 414,000 electric and 328,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 527,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in 5 counties in southwestern Virginia.

