Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Purchases 32,462 Shares of Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) by 736.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,868 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 32,462 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Garmin were worth $2,763,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Garmin by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,144,569 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $306,368,000 after buying an additional 427,875 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in shares of Garmin by 36.6% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,689,034 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $164,782,000 after acquiring an additional 452,739 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Garmin in the 4th quarter worth about $131,328,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Garmin by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,232,600 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $92,395,000 after purchasing an additional 10,593 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in Garmin by 6,089.2% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,205,474 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $117,606,000 after purchasing an additional 1,185,997 shares in the last quarter. 47.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have weighed in on GRMN shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Garmin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Garmin from $85.00 to $76.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Garmin in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Garmin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Garmin in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Garmin presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.33.

In related news, Director Joseph J. Hartnett bought 650 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $74.53 per share, with a total value of $48,444.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Matthew Munn sold 2,697 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.48, for a total transaction of $249,418.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,849 shares of company stock worth $435,442 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 23.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GRMN opened at $83.87 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $78.62 and its 200 day moving average is $89.79. Garmin Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $61.04 and a fifty-two week high of $105.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.67 billion, a PE ratio of 16.48, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a current ratio of 3.75.

Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.07. Garmin had a net margin of 25.30% and a return on equity of 19.38%. The business had revenue of $856.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $817.65 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.73 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Garmin Ltd. will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of navigation, communication, and information devices worldwide. It operates through five segments: Auto, Aviation, Marine, Outdoor, and Fitness. The Auto segment offers personal navigation devices; infotainment systems; and action cameras, as well as mobile applications under the Garmin and NAVIGON names.

