Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 21.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,758 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,504 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $2,732,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in VO. G&S Capital LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 10,000.0% during the 1st quarter. G&S Capital LLC now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. West Bancorporation Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. CKW Financial Group purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000.

Shares of VO opened at $152.41 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $143.68 and a 200-day moving average of $163.72. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $110.05 and a 52 week high of $186.74.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

