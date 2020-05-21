Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Sells 2,379 Shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lowered its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) by 15.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,008 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,379 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $2,852,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the 4th quarter worth $367,000. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 51.3% in the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 18,206 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,191,000 after purchasing an additional 6,175 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 236,671 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $67,476,000 after buying an additional 21,763 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 3,553 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,013,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,554 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,656,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:DIA opened at $245.73 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $234.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $263.45. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 52-week low of $182.10 and a 52-week high of $295.87.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Company Profile

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

