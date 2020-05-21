Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Sells 6,703 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lessened its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 22.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,476 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,703 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,710,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 161,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,827,000 after purchasing an additional 2,920 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 24,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,118,000 after acquiring an additional 975 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 51.7% during the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 8,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,405,000 after acquiring an additional 2,891 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 2,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Montecito Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 2,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VB opened at $136.69 on Thursday. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $95.51 and a one year high of $170.84. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $124.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $148.46.

