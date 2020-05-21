Oppenheimer Reiterates Hold Rating for EAGLE POINT CR/COM (NYSE:ECC)

EAGLE POINT CR/COM (NYSE:ECC)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by Oppenheimer in a report issued on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on ECC. ValuEngine cut shares of EAGLE POINT CR/COM from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. B. Riley cut their target price on shares of EAGLE POINT CR/COM from $11.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. EAGLE POINT CR/COM has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.00.

Get EAGLE POINT CR/COM alerts:

EAGLE POINT CR/COM stock traded up $0.50 during trading on Thursday, reaching $6.10. The stock had a trading volume of 604,843 shares, compared to its average volume of 376,858. EAGLE POINT CR/COM has a 52-week low of $3.78 and a 52-week high of $19.41. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.96. The stock has a market cap of $132.44 million, a PE ratio of -87.13 and a beta of 0.99.

EAGLE POINT CR/COM (NYSE:ECC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The investment management company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $14.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.90 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that EAGLE POINT CR/COM will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Portfolio Manager Thomas P. Majewski bought 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.93 per share, for a total transaction of $696,500.00. Also, CEO Thomas P. Majewski bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.55 per share, for a total transaction of $32,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 60,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $393,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 617,450 shares of company stock worth $6,303,837 over the last three months. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of EAGLE POINT CR/COM in the 4th quarter worth about $56,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of EAGLE POINT CR/COM by 481.2% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,865 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of EAGLE POINT CR/COM by 305.6% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,176 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 3,900 shares in the last quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc purchased a new stake in shares of EAGLE POINT CR/COM in the 1st quarter worth about $77,000. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of EAGLE POINT CR/COM in the 1st quarter worth about $97,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.89% of the company’s stock.

EAGLE POINT CR/COM Company Profile

Eagle Point Credit Company Inc is a closed ended fund launched and managed by Eagle Point Credit Management LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests equity and junior debt tranches of collateralized loan obligations consisting primarily of below investment grade U.S.

Read More: Are we seeing the beginning of a new bubble?

Receive News & Ratings for EAGLE POINT CR/COM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EAGLE POINT CR/COM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.