Orchid (OXT) Hits Market Cap of $12.32 Million

Orchid (CURRENCY:OXT) traded 6% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on May 21st. One Orchid token can currently be bought for about $0.19 or 0.00002071 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Orchid has traded down 3.4% against the dollar. Orchid has a total market capitalization of $12.32 million and approximately $3.33 million worth of Orchid was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0697 or 0.00000771 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.90 or 0.00043105 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $319.54 or 0.03534070 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.95 or 0.00054727 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002150 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.80 or 0.00030931 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 17.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002775 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00004401 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011116 BTC.

About Orchid

OXT is a token. It launched on December 3rd, 2019. Orchid’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 65,807,277 tokens. Orchid’s official message board is blog.orchid.com. Orchid’s official Twitter account is @OrchidProtocol. Orchid’s official website is www.orchid.com.

Orchid Token Trading

Orchid can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orchid directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Orchid should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Orchid using one of the exchanges listed above.

