Orthopediatrics Corp (NASDAQ:KIDS) CEO Sells $87,346.56 in Stock

Orthopediatrics Corp (NASDAQ:KIDS) CEO Mark C. Throdahl sold 1,876 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.56, for a total transaction of $87,346.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 155,616 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,245,480.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of KIDS traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $46.68. The stock had a trading volume of 45,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 125,590. Orthopediatrics Corp has a fifty-two week low of $28.19 and a fifty-two week high of $51.48. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.22. The firm has a market cap of $829.09 million, a P/E ratio of -45.73 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 8.32, a quick ratio of 5.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Orthopediatrics (NASDAQ:KIDS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.05). Orthopediatrics had a negative return on equity of 12.26% and a negative net margin of 21.08%. The firm had revenue of $16.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.95 million. On average, analysts expect that Orthopediatrics Corp will post -0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on KIDS. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Orthopediatrics from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. ValuEngine raised shares of Orthopediatrics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Orthopediatrics from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Orthopediatrics from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Orthopediatrics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Orthopediatrics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.57.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Orthopediatrics by 2,380.5% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 976 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Orthopediatrics in the fourth quarter worth about $112,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Orthopediatrics by 166.7% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 1,675 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Orthopediatrics by 133.4% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 1,743 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Orthopediatrics in the first quarter worth about $139,000. Institutional investors own 63.64% of the company’s stock.

About Orthopediatrics

OrthoPediatrics Corp., a medical device company, designs, develops, and markets anatomically appropriate implants and devices for the treatment of children with orthopedic conditions in the United States and internationally. The company's products comprise PediLoc, PediPlates, cannulated screws, PediFlex nail, PediNail products, PediLoc tibia products, anterior cruciate ligament reconstruction systems, locking cannulated blades, locking proximal femurs, RESPONSE Spine systems, Bandloc, and Pediguard.

