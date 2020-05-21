Oshkosh Corp (NYSE:OSK) Short Interest Update

Oshkosh Corp (NYSE:OSK) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,910,000 shares, an increase of 8.2% from the April 30th total of 2,690,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 785,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.7 days. Approximately 4.3% of the shares of the company are short sold.

NYSE:OSK traded up $1.79 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $66.09. 366,300 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 741,807. Oshkosh has a one year low of $46.72 and a one year high of $95.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.38 billion, a PE ratio of 9.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.57. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $79.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.96.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25. Oshkosh had a net margin of 6.02% and a return on equity of 19.08%. The business had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.82 earnings per share. Oshkosh’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Oshkosh will post 4.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th. Oshkosh’s dividend payout ratio is 14.44%.

A number of brokerages have commented on OSK. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Oshkosh from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Oshkosh from $71.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. CSFB cut their target price on shares of Oshkosh from $83.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 target price on shares of Oshkosh in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Oshkosh from $87.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.94.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OSK. Aristotle Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Oshkosh by 25.4% in the 1st quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 8,875,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $570,981,000 after buying an additional 1,796,775 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in Oshkosh by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,262,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,841,000 after buying an additional 47,737 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Oshkosh by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,180,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,372,000 after buying an additional 66,810 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Oshkosh by 79.9% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,668,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,929,000 after buying an additional 741,027 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in Oshkosh by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,520,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,797,000 after buying an additional 34,521 shares during the period. 89.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies worldwide. The company's Access Equipment segment provides aerial work platforms and telehandlers for use in various construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications. This segment also offers rental fleet loans and leases, and floor plan and retail financing through third-party funding arrangements; towing and recovery equipment; carriers and wreckers; equipment installation services; and chassis and service parts sales.

