Otter Tail Co. (NASDAQ:OTTR) Short Interest Update

Otter Tail Co. (NASDAQ:OTTR) saw a significant drop in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 251,500 shares, a drop of 9.1% from the April 30th total of 276,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 138,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days. Currently, 0.6% of the company’s stock are sold short.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Sidoti raised their price target on shares of Otter Tail from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Otter Tail from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Otter Tail in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Otter Tail currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.25.

Get Otter Tail alerts:

OTTR stock traded up $1.31 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $40.87. The company had a trading volume of 200,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 126,937. The firm has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of 19.28 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.46. Otter Tail has a 12 month low of $30.95 and a 12 month high of $57.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $43.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.61.

Otter Tail (NASDAQ:OTTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $234.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $250.70 million. Otter Tail had a return on equity of 11.00% and a net margin of 9.34%. Equities analysts anticipate that Otter Tail will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be given a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 14th. Otter Tail’s dividend payout ratio is 68.20%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Otter Tail by 24.4% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 978,828 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $50,204,000 after purchasing an additional 192,262 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Otter Tail in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,031,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Otter Tail in the first quarter valued at approximately $6,075,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of Otter Tail by 29,240.9% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 80,394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,575,000 after purchasing an additional 80,120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Otter Tail by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 625,175 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,795,000 after purchasing an additional 45,901 shares during the period. 44.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Otter Tail Company Profile

Otter Tail Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in electric, manufacturing, and plastics businesses in the United States. The company's Electric segment produces, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy in Minnesota, North Dakota, and South Dakota; and operates as a participant in the Midcontinent Independent System Operator, Inc markets.

See Also: What is a Reverse Stock Split?

Receive News & Ratings for Otter Tail Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Otter Tail and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.