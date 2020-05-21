Owens-Illinois Inc (NYSE:OI) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Owens-Illinois Inc (NYSE:OI) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,630,000 shares, an increase of 10.7% from the April 30th total of 9,600,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,840,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.7 days. Approximately 6.9% of the company’s shares are short sold.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of Owens-Illinois from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $15.00 to $7.00 in a report on Friday, April 17th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Owens-Illinois from $13.00 to $8.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 9th. ValuEngine downgraded Owens-Illinois from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. KeyCorp reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $4.75 price objective on shares of Owens-Illinois in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Owens-Illinois from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Owens-Illinois presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.20.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Markel Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Owens-Illinois in the fourth quarter worth $4,175,000. Garner Asset Management Corp boosted its holdings in Owens-Illinois by 17.6% during the first quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 25,882 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $184,000 after acquiring an additional 3,871 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Owens-Illinois in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Quantitative Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Owens-Illinois in the first quarter valued at about $490,000. Finally, Teza Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Owens-Illinois in the first quarter worth about $87,000. Institutional investors own 89.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OI opened at $7.26 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of 3.39, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.46, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.62. Owens-Illinois has a twelve month low of $4.30 and a twelve month high of $17.86.

Owens-Illinois (NYSE:OI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. Owens-Illinois had a negative net margin of 6.47% and a positive return on equity of 61.87%. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.51 EPS. Owens-Illinois’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Owens-Illinois will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Owens-Illinois Company Profile

Owens-Illinois, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells glass containers to food and beverage manufacturers primarily in Americas, Europe, and Asia Pacific. It produces glass containers for alcoholic beverages, including beer, flavored malt beverages, spirits, and wine. The company is also involved in the production of glass packaging for various food items, soft drinks, teas, juices, and pharmaceuticals.

