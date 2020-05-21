Own Achieves Market Cap of $2.38 Million (CHX)

Own (CURRENCY:CHX) traded 7.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on May 21st. Own has a market capitalization of $2.38 million and $465,969.00 worth of Own was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Own token can currently be purchased for $0.0239 or 0.00000248 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bancor Network, HitBTC, IDEX and DDEX. Over the last week, Own has traded up 35.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0692 or 0.00000769 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.91 or 0.00043465 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $313.50 or 0.03483962 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.91 or 0.00054554 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002168 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.78 or 0.00030915 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00003028 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00004387 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011192 BTC.

About Own

Own is a token. It launched on March 25th, 2018. Own’s total supply is 168,956,522 tokens and its circulating supply is 99,719,012 tokens. The Reddit community for Own is /r/OwnMarket and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Own’s official Twitter account is @OwnMarket and its Facebook page is accessible here. Own’s official message board is medium.com/ownmarket. The official website for Own is weown.com.

Buying and Selling Own

Own can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: DDEX, HitBTC, IDEX and Bancor Network. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Own directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Own should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Own using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

